Conner Prairie to debut Headless Horseman-designed corn maze this fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s hard to believe we’re just a few days away from the first day of fall– four days, to be exact.

Saturday, Sept. 22, marks the official start of fall, and also signals one of the busiest times for Conner Prairie.

Conner Prairie will open its new Headless Horseman-designed corn maze on Saturday.

The 11-acre corn maze covers nearly 480,000 square feet– almost 180,000 square feet larger than last year’s corn maze.

“We’re opening up our corn maze for the second year in a row,” said Christine Dejoy, the director of public affairs at Conner Prairie. “It’s quickly becoming an Indiana tradition.”

This year’s maze includes three individual mazes– a shorter maze designed to take 30 minutes to navigate, a longer maze that takes an hour to complete, and the newest, “Headless Hallow” haunted corn maze.

“You’ll have your chance to come across some characters within the maze,” said Dejoy. “It’s just to add a little bit of fright for some of our experienced maze goers.”

The Headless Hallow maze is recommended for older children and is open to the public at sundown on Headless Horseman nights.

This year’s fall maze is open during regular museum hours from Sept. 22 to Oct. 28 and will also be open during the Headless Horseman festival from Oct. 11 to Oct. 28.

“Our Apple Store is open at that time– we have midway games, we have screenings of kids Halloween-related movies,” said Dejoy. “We have shows and performances with other characters here at Conner Prairie for the kids. It’s literally something for everyone.”

Last year was Conner Prairie’s first year to offer a fall corn maze.

The 2017 corn maze was named of the “most insane corn mazes” in the country by Reader’s Digest.