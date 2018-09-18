Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend releases names of 18 ex-clergy accused of abusing minors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Catholic bishop of a northern Indiana diocese has released the names of 17 former priests and one former deacon who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend on Tuesday released the names of the 18 men and the places where they served, dating back to 1922.
Eight of the men are now dead. The 10 others have been removed from the ministry and two of them are incarcerated.
The diocese says the list may be updated as additional information is received.
Rhoades announced in August that he would compile and release the priests’ names in response to a grand jury’s findings that more than 300 predator priests had abused more than 1,000 children in six Pennsylvania dioceses.
The full list is as follows, provided by the diocese:
James Blume
Date of Ordination: June 14, 1980
Removed from Public Ministry: April 1989
Dismissed from Clerical State: June 23, 2007
Number of Credible Allegations: 5
Places Served:
July 7, 1980 – St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend, Indiana
July 7, 1982 – Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, Indiana
September 8, 1987 – St. Andrew/St. Hyacinth Parishes, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Current Status: Incarcerated
Michael Buescher
Date of Ordination: June 16, 1979
Removed from Parish Ministry: November 1989
Loss of Clerical State: May 14, 1991
Number of Credible Allegations: 6
Places Served:
July 9, 1979 – St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 1, 1983 – Part-time membership on the faculty of Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana; continuing at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1984 – Chaplain, Marian High School, Mishawaka, Indiana, with residency in the Marian High School rectory
August 8, 1985 – Culver Military Academy, coordinator of priests who offer Mass and provide spiritual guidance
December 20, 1985 – St. Francis Xavier Parish, Pierceton, Indiana
June 24, 1986 – St. Patrick Parish, Ligonier, Indiana; Blessed Sacrament Parish, Albion, Indiana
Brian Carsten
Date of Ordination: May 30, 1970
Terminated as Pastor and Resigned as a Member of the Roman Catholic Church: May 9, 1987
Dismissed from the Clerical State: June 23, 2007
Number of Credible Allegations: 1
Deceased: 3/27/2009
Places Served:
July 1, 1970 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, Indiana
July 2, 1973 – St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 1, 1974 – St. Patrick Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 1, 1975 – Chaplain, Allen County Police, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with residence at St. Andrew Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 5, 1977 – St. Hyacinth Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1979 – St. Andrew Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana, while continuing as pastor of St. Hyacinth Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
William Ehrman
Date of Ordination: June 10, 1922
Retired: July 1, 1970
Number of Credible Allegations: 8
Allegations received after the death of the priest.
Deceased: August 7, 1983
Places Served:
June 1922 – St. Patrick Parish, Kokomo, Indiana
January 1926 – St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Michigan City, Indiana; Chaplain at St. Anthony Hospital and Indiana State Prison
April 12, 1929 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana; St. Patrick Mission Parish, Ligonier, Indiana
July 8, 1939 – St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven, Indiana
September 1, 1964 – St. Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
William Gieranowski
Date of Ordination: June 11, 1949
Retired: July 1, 1981
Number of Credible Allegations: 3
Allegations received after the death of the priest.
Deceased: April 24, 2000
Places Served:
July 7, 1949 – St. Stanislaus Parish, East Chicago, Indiana
April 20, 1951 – St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend, Indiana
July 3, 1951 – St. Thomas More Parish, Munster, Indiana
May 20, 1955 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, Indiana
January 15, 1960 – St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 15, 1960 – St. Jude Parish, South Bend, Indiana
September 1, 1964 – St. Hyacinth Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 1, 1970 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
July 6, 1978 – St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, New Carlisle, Indiana
John Gillig
Date of Ordination: May 25, 1957
Retired: April 26, 1988
Suspended from all Public Ministry: March 25, 2002
Dismissed from Clerical State: February 8, 2008
Number of Credible Allegations: 9
Deceased: July 27, 2011
Places Served:
June 7, 1957 – Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, Indiana
February 15, 1958 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
June 15, 1962 – St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 30, 1963 – Teacher, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 13, 1964 – Director of CYO and CYA, Fort Wayne Deanery
June 15, 1972 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
April 18, 1974 – Chaplain, Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 5, 1977 – St. Mary of the Assumption Parish – Decatur, Indiana
September 17, 1985 – Holy Family Parish, South Bend, Indiana
November 15, 1986 – St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Gabriel Hernandez
Date of Diaconate Ordination: April 27, 2008
Dismissed from Seminary: April 22, 2009
Dismissed from the Clerical State: February 25, 2010
Number of Credible Allegations: 1
Edward Krason
Date of Ordination: February 3, 1958
Resigned as Pastor: July 8, 1998
Ordered to Cease All Ministry: April 16, 1999
Retired: May 1, 1999
Removed Faculties to Perform Ministry and to Present Himself as a Priest: March 21, 2003
Ordered to a Life of Prayer and Penance: November 8, 2005
Number of Credible Allegations: 2
Deceased: March 25, 2013
Places Served:
February 15, 1958 – St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
September 2, 1960 – Teacher, Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 14, 1961 – SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Huntington, Indiana; director of guidance, Huntington Catholic High School, Huntington, Indiana
June 1, 1963 – Principal, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1979 – Continuing Education, University of Notre Dame
July 7, 1980 – Continuing Education of the clergy with residence at Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 11, 1983 – St. Joseph Parish, Garrett, Indiana
July 22, 1986 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 1990 – St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, Indiana
Paul LeBrun, CSC
Date of Ordination: April 9, 1983
Faculties for Ministry Removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: April 2000
Dismissed from Clerical State: August 26, 2008
Number of Credible Allegations: 1 (from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend)
Places Served:
St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend, Indiana
Blessed Sacrament Parish, Tolleson, Arizona
St. John Vianney Parish, Goodyear, Arizona
Current Status: Incarcerated
Thomas Lombardi
Date of Ordination: May 31, 1975
Removed from Public Ministry During Investigation of Allegation: December 2, 2011
Removed from Public Ministry: August 9, 2015
Number of Credible Allegations: 1
Deceased: December 28, 2017
Places Served:
July 1, 1975 – St. Mary Parish, Huntington, Indiana
September 1, 1977 – Faculty, Huntington Catholic High School, Huntington, Indiana; residency at St. Mary Parish, Huntington, Indiana, available for weekend duties.
September 12, 1977 – Chaplain, Huntington Catholic High School, Huntington, Indiana
August 1, 1983 – St. Mary Parish, Huntington, Indiana; principal, Huntington Catholic High School
July 9, 1984 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
June 1985 – American College Louvain, Belgium
July 1, 1986 – St. Louis, Besancon Parish, New Haven, Indiana
July 28, 1997 – St. Joseph Parish, Garrett, Indiana
July 6, 2006 – St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
November 11, 2009 – Chaplain, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Robert Mahoney
Date of Ordination: May 27, 1967
Resigned from Ministry as a Priest: June 15, 1993
Dismissed from Clerical State: July 25, 2006
Number of Credible Allegations: 4
Places Served:
July 1, 1967 – St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 31, 1968 – St. Bavo Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
July 7, 1980 – Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, Indiana
February 28, 1984 – St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester, Indiana
August 1988 – Chaplain, Ancilla Domini Convent, Donaldson, Indiana
Eldon Miller
Date of Ordination: May 8, 1954
Retired: 7/15/2003
Removed from Public Ministry: December 18, 2006
Number of Credible Allegations: 2
Deceased: 7/26/2008
Places Served:
June 11, 1954 – St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
July 1, 1971 – St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke, Indiana; St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement, Columbia City, Indiana
July 1, 1974 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1984 – Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville, Indiana
February 10, 1988 – Queen of Peace Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
Edward O. Paquette
Date of Ordination: February 2, 1957
Faculties for Ministry Removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: July 14, 1978
Dismissed from Clerical State: January 31, 2009
Number of Credible Allegations: 7
Places Served:
April 15, 1964 – St. Anthony de Padua Parish, South Bend, Indiana
September 1, 1964 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, Indiana
September 1, 1965 – St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, Indiana
August 13, 1969 – Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, Indiana
June 5, 1971 – St. Anthony Hospital, Michigan City, Indiana
June 19, 1972 – Christ the King Parish, Rutland, Vermont
Cornelius Ryan, CSC
Date of Ordination: June 9, 1966
Faculties for Ministry Removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: June 10, 2013
Number of Credible Allegations: 1
Allegation made outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Places Served:
Uganda & Kenya until 2002
September 19, 2002 to July 1, 2007 – Associate pastor at St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend
July 1, 2007 – June 30, 2011 – Pastor at St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, South Bend
December 13, 2011 – June 10, 2013 – St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish, Fort Wayne
James Seculoff
Date of Ordination: May 26, 1962
Removed from Public Ministry During Investigation of Allegation: January 8, 2014
Removal from Public Ministry: October 13, 2015
Number of Credible Allegations: 5
Places Served:
June 15, 1962 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
August 16, 1963 – St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana; teacher, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana
September 1, 1964 – Teacher, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana
June 15, 1965 – SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Huntington, Indiana; principal, Huntington Catholic High School, Huntington, Indiana
July 1, 1970 – Superintendent of Catholic Schools; principal of Huntington Catholic School, Huntington Indiana; Chaplain for St. Vincent Villa, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 1, 1974 – Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
February 14, 1978 – St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco, Indiana; Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege, Indiana; continuing as superintendent of Catholic Schools
July 6, 1978 – St. Mary Parish, Huntington, Indiana
June 18, 1979 – SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Huntington, Indiana; continuing at St. Mary Parish, Huntington, Indiana
August 1, 1983 – St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester, Indiana; director of Campus Ministry, Manchester College, North Manchester, Indiana
February 28, 1984 – Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend, Indiana
May 21, 1987 – Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 8, 1992 – St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla, Indiana
June 21, 1994 – St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish, Bristol, Indiana
August 3, 2004 – St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend, Indiana
July 17, 2007 – St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven, Indiana
June 5, 2013 – St. Patrick Parish, Walkerton, Indiana
Richard Stieglitz
Date of Ordination: May 26, 1973
Decree of Suspension from all Acts of Ministry: December 7, 1993
Dismissal from the Clerical State: July 7, 2007
Number of Credible Allegations: 5
Places Served:
July 2, 1973 – Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 11, 1973 – Chaplain, Anthony Wayne Council of Catholic Boy Scouts
February 4, 1974 – Chaplain, Fort Wayne Serra Club
July 1, 1976 – Holy Family Parish, South Bend, Indiana
February 19, 1977 – Holy Family Parish, South Bend, Indiana (weekends); Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana (weekdays)
September 1, 1977 – St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 6, 1978 – Chaplain, Catholic Committee on Scouting, Fort Wayne area; continuing at St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne, Indiana
July 9, 1979 – Faculty, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana
August 1, 1983 – Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, Indiana
August 1, 1988 – Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Richard Thompson
Date of Ordination: June 17, 1978
Resigned from Active Ministry as a Priest: October 24, 1989
Loss of Clerical State: July 25, 2006
Deceased: 2015
Number of Credible Allegations: 1
Places Served:
July 6, 1978 – St. John the Baptist Parish, New Haven, Indiana
February 15, 1982 – Covenant House, New York (Home for Runaway Children)
April 14, 1983 – St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka, Indiana
July 11, 1983 – St. Mary of the Presentation Parish, Geneva, Indiana
James Trepanier, CSC
Date of Ordination: June 8, 1955
Faculties for Ministry Removed from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend: October 18, 2002
Number of Credible Allegations: 1 in Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Places Served:
University of Portland, Portland, Oregon
Holy Cross Mission House (Fatima)
July 1, 1981 – June 30, 1987 – Holy Cross Parish, South Bend, Indiana
July 1, 1987 – June 4, 1991 – St. Pius X Parish, Granger, Indiana
1994 – St. Mary’s Convent, Notre Dame, Indiana