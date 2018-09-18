Highs in the 90s return; tracking a stormy end to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another unseasonably warm day across central Indiana. Highs reached into the lower 90s this Tuesday afternoon. The hot and humid conditions are allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms to fire up this evening. Most of the activity has been north and west of downtown Indianapolis.

An occasional shower or thunderstorm will be possible this evening and tonight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will fall near 70 degrees. Light fog may develop early tomorrow morning.

High temperatures are going to rebound into the 90s through Thursday with minimal rain chances for the next two days. Showers and thunderstorms will be more favorable on Friday as a cold front tracks over the state.

The rain may impact high school football games, so you will want to stay tuned for more updates with the timeline! Temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s this weekend.