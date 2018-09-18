× Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – A homicide investigation is underway in Greene County after three people were found dead Monday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Curt Durnil tells WTHI that the discovery was made in the 7000 block of State Road 43 south of Hendricksville.

According to Sgt. Durnil, someone called 911 around 8:30 a.m. to report shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the victims, two female and one male.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is working with ISP’s crime lab to collect evidence.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Authorities say there is not a public safety threat regarding this case.