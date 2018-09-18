IMPD arrests man, woman accused of kidnapping 73-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 73-year-old Indianapolis man was found uninjured after he was abducted from a home during an armed robbery on the near northeast side. A SWAT situation ended without injury at a home on Keystone Avenue in connection with the home invasion.

Officers say they responded to a house in the 3200 block of Schofield Avenue just after 4 a.m. for a home invasion and robbery. Multiple people armed with guns reportedly entered the home and began taking items.

The suspects abducted Nathaniel Smith, 73, who was inside the home. They forced him into his own car, a black Kia Soul, before driving off in the car with him.

Officers quickly located the vehicle not far away, at a home near 33rd and Keystone Avenue. One person in the car was detained, but Smith was not in the vehicle.

Police later said Actshiona Davis, 21, was located in Smith's vehicle. She was arrested and faces charges of robbery, kidnapping, criminal confinement and burglary.

Around 7:45 a.m. the IMPD SWAT unit had the house on Keystone surrounded and Smith was released by his captors, and several people in the home surrendered to police.

Police arrested 65-year-old Willard Wilson on charges of robbery, kidnapping, criminal confinement and burglary after he was questioned.

Nanette Payne was one of the people detained and questioned by officers at the scene on Keystone.

Payne says she was sleeping inside the house when she awoke to loud commotion in the home. She said a group of men and women were roughing up an older man she didn’t recognize at the time. She later realized it had been Smith, after he was kidnapped from his home.

“They brought him here because he owed them some money over some drugs,” Payne said. “He was begging for his life, saying please don’t kill me.”

Payne said she told a younger man who was beating Smith to stop it.

“I said come on now, this is not right,” Payne said. “This is not right y’all, especially over no money. This is not right. So he told me to get out the way or I was going to… I’m getting out of the way then, because I got grandkids.”

Payne says the younger man she had told to stop beating Smith left the house before police arrived. She says she left the house around the same time, but returned couple hours later to find the home surrounded by police.

The SWAT team kept the house surrounded for several hours, unsure if anyone else could still be barricaded inside, police said. Several local schools and roads were kept on lockdown during the incident.

Ricky Fowler, who lives nearby, watched for several hours as the situation unfolded.

“We’re thinking the neighborhood’s at war, everybody’s going to kill each other,” Fowler said. “The old folks are scared to come out. When they don’t come out, they go in the house and get them.”

“IMPD, they did a real good job handling the situation,” Fowler said.

At 11:30 a.m., the SWAT team entered and cleared the house, finding nobody else inside.

Police said five people in total were involved: the abducted man, another man and three women. One male suspect and one female suspect were arrested.

Two others were released after questioning.

The investigation into the details of the situation is ongoing, police said.