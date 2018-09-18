× IMPD searching for missing man last seen on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old man who walked away from a care facility about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Missing Persons detectives are searching for Mark Reidman, 65, who suffers from dementia, bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia. He’s missing from the 1700 block of N. Rural St., and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. Reidman is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, 213 lbs. The attached black-and-white photo is the latest picture of Reidman.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call IMPD dispatch at 317.327.3811 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).