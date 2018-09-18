× Indiana receives nearly $2M in federal funds to support state parks, outdoor recreation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Land and Water Conservation Fund has awarded the state nearly $2 million to enhance state parks and conservation projects.

It is part of a $100 million distribution from the LWCF to all 50 states and the funds are non-taxpayer dollars derived from Outer Continental Shelf lease revenues.

Indiana received $1,959,895.

“The LWCF State and Local Assistance Program leverages public and private investment in America’s State and local parks and exemplifies my priorities to improve and expand outdoor recreation and access, and bolster state and local community recreation, tourism, and economic goals. I support permanent reauthorization of LWCF and am hopeful that Congress will pass this important bill before the deadline,” Secretary Zinke said.

The LWCF was established by Congress in 1965 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations.

Since its inception, over $4.2 billion from responsible offshore oil and gas development has been made available to state and local governments to fund more than 43,000 conservation projects throughout the nation.