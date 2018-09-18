× Investigation underway in Jennings County after man’s body found in lake

NORTH VERNON, Ind.– Police in North Vernon are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in a lake.

Police were called to Forest Grove Lane in the Country Squire Lakes subdivision around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim, a white adult male, remains unidentified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to attempt to identify him and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the victim or the investigation is asked to call Indiana State Police Det. Jason Duncan at 812-689-5000.