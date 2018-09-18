ISP: Driver crashes stolen car, fires shots after fleeing scene on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police activity on Indy’s southwest side prompted an elementary school to go on lockdown.

State police say an investigation is underway into a single-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle at I-465 and Mann Road. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. The driver left the scene before police arrived, and a short time later, troopers heard shots fired from the wooded area where the driver fled. A trooper was about 50 feet away.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ronald Carson, is believed to be inside a police perimeter. Carson is described as 6’2″, 170 pounds with tattoos on his face. Troopers say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be injured and bleeding from injuries suffered in the crash.

The police activity prompted Stephen Decatur Elementary to go on lockdown. School officials moved recess inside as a precautionary measure.

