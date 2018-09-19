90’s rolling on with a limited storm chance…weekend forecast has changed!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar continues to track a few weakening showers this morning, with most ending well before 10:00am. More sunshine and heat to build in again through the day! This will mark our 37th 90-degree day for this summer, the most since 2012. Steamy conditions rolling on with another hot one expected for Thursday too, as summer has not finished just yet for Indiana. Looking at the pattern beyond this workweek appears much cooler, so this will likely be the last of the 90's for 2018!

Although rain chances appear limited for the next 48 hours, Friday will bring us the best chances (only 30%) along a stronger cold front! Once that front clears...the weekend will bring relief from the heat and NO rain chances either!