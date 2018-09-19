× Active shooter reported at Wisconsin office building

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The State Journal reports that the Dane County dispatch center said shots were fired Wednesday morning at a building that houses Esker Software and WTS Paradigm in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded.

Dane County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there is an “active shooter situation.” She says the office is assisting Middleton police. She provided no additional information.

A State Journal reporter on the scene said one woman was taken out of the building screaming, saying it was “a devastating loss” and was being held up by another person.

The shopping center next to the building, Greenway Station, was locked down at the direction of police, according to the center’s general manager Corey Kautzky. There are 34 stores and restaurants in the center that were temporarily closed, Kautzky said.