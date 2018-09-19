Baked before boiled: Maine restaurant treats lobsters with marijuana to ease pain before cooking

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — A Maine lobster pound is experimenting with getting lobsters high off marijuana smoke before killing and cooking them, believing it is “more humane.”

In an experiment, Charlotte Gill owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, put a lobster into a box with a few inches of water and then marijuana smoke was blown into the box, WMTW reports.

Gill, who is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver in the state of Maine, claimed that the lobster was calmer for the next three weeks and that she even released it back into the ocean.

“I feel bad that when lobsters come here there is no exit strategy,” Gill told the Mount Desert Islander. “It’s a unique place and you get to do such unique things but at the expense of this little creature. I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better.”

Gill said it’s impossible for a human to become high off a marijuana-sedated lobster.

“THC breaks down completely by 392 degrees, therefore we will use both steam as well as a heat process that will expose the meat to 420 degree extended temperature, in order to ensure there is no possibility of carryover effect (even though the likelihood of such would be literally impossible),” she told the Islander.