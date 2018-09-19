Behind the scenes of ‘The Lion King’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's been running for 20 years and it's still one of the most popular musicals in the world. 'The Lion King' is at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre for a three week run. Sherman went behind the scenes to check out the music, the makeup, the dancing, and the costumes to see how they all come together for showtime.