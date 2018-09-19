INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's been running for 20 years and it's still one of the most popular musicals in the world. 'The Lion King' is at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre for a three week run. Sherman went behind the scenes to check out the music, the makeup, the dancing, and the costumes to see how they all come together for showtime.
Behind the scenes of ‘The Lion King’
