For the last 25 years, Downtown Indy Inc. has done its best to make Indianapolis a better place to live, work and play. Now the nonprofit is celebrating a silver milestone. On Thursday, September 20th, leaders will host the 'Silver Shindig' on Georgia St. Tickets are still available. Come check out some of the best food, drink and entertainment Indy has to offer.
Downtown Indy Inc. Celebrating 25 Years
