Man dies at hospital following northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man passed away Wednesday after police responded to a shooting in the morning.

According to IMPD, it happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of E. 38th St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

IMPD said the man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition and he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. This is an active and ongoing investigation.