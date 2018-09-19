Marion County sheriff’s vehicle collides with man fleeing on bike in viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A video appearing to show a Marion County sheriff’s deputy vehicle colliding with a fleeing suspect is making its way around the internet.

The video posted to Instagram and Facebook Tuesday night has since received thousands of views and shares.

The video, taken at the intersection of Washington and Illinois streets in downtown Indianapolis, appears to show a man on a bicycle fleeing deputies. Seconds later, an unmarked MCSO cruiser collides with the man as onlookers scream.

Drake Strange, the bystander who recorded the video, says he believes the deputy intentionally hit the fleeing suspect.

“Last time I checked, you arrest people by detaining them and putting them in handcuffs, not hitting them with a car,” Strange said.

Strange called the experience “traumatic, jarring and unsurprising.”

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is now saying that it was the suspect who hit the deputy's vehicle, and not the other way around. The agency identified the suspect as Devan White, a 35-year-old convicted child molester who was being arrested for failure to register. White is also facing charges for resisting law enforcement/fleeing (a misdemeanor).

A statement by a MCSO spokesperson says in part:

“During the course of the arrest, Mr. White fled on a bicycle and hit a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle. Mr. White was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. A Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered injuries resulting from glass in his eyes, and also received medical treatment.”

The sheriff’s office also says an independent accident investigation of the collision is being conducted by IMPD.