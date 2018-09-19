× Maroon 5 to reportedly perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

ATLANTA – It looks like Maroon 5 will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

Two sources confirm to Variety that the band will headline the show for Super Bowl LIII.

When Variety reached out for comment, an NFP rep told them “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

The entertainment publication says a rep for Maroon 5 could not immediately be reached for comment.

The game is scheduled to be played on February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the third Super Bowl the city has hosted. CBS will broadcast the event.