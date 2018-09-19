Testing for mold and some common misconceptions associated about it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Between Greencastle schools and hurricanes flooding cities.I am getting questions about mold and protecting yourself from it. I also know two home owners currently dealing with getting rid of mold from their homes. So today I am getting answers from an expert. Dave Adams is the owner of Alpine Group and has been in the mold remediation business for 25 years. Some common misconceptions are that something does't have to be wet to breed mold, high humidity big factor over 60 percent creates issues. Mold is not a moral issue.He says when people hear they have a mold issue they feel guilty or that they did something wrong he says not the case. It happens everywhere.

If you need more information on what to look for or to find out how to fix your mold problem we will link you up to Dave's company.