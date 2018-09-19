× Tracking a big break from the heat

Fall is just days away but it’s still feeling like mid-summer. Highs today reached 90° once again.

That’s the 37th time this year, so far. However, more are in the forecast!

Our winds will shift out of the southwest by Thursday, ushering in more hot and humid air.

Highs tomorrow will reach the low 90’s, while the heat index will rise into the mid and upper 90’s.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible again tomorrow afternoon. However, most of us will remain dry.

Cooler air finally arrives after a cold front passes Friday afternoon.

This front will provide a better chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible.

Fall officially starts on Saturday! Plus, temperatures dropping into 70’s during the afternoon this weekend means, it will feel a lot more like fall too. Enjoy!