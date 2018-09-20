× Pendleton inmate gets 35 years added to sentence after attacking counselor

ANDERSON, Ind. — An inmate at a central Indiana prison has been sentenced to 35 additional years behind bars for an attack that seriously injured a prison counselor.

A jury convicted 30-year-old Josiah Boyd in August of attempted murder in the June 2016 attack on Jerry Hooley at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

A Madison County judge sentenced Boyd on Wednesday after the victim’s wife, Janine Hooley, testified that her husband hasn’t been the same since the attack left him hospitalized.

Boyd was serving a 20-year sentence for a Lake County attempted murder conviction when he attacked Hooley after learning his name wasn’t on a class list for an education program.

The Herald Bulletin reports that Boyd went behind Hooley’s office desk, placed him in a chokehold and began punching Hooley in the head.