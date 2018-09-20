Big changes are coming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our last day in the 90's? It looks like it! We hit 90° for the 38th time this year. Now, we tracking cooler air to rush in for the start of Fall this weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms will come along a cold front tomorrow afternoon. The day won't be washout but a few heavy downpours and gusty storms are possible. The severe threat is very low tomorrow but an isolated strong storm is possible too.

A couple rounds are possible. One by late morning/early afternoon and the second by late afternoon. These showers will likely arrive along a broken line of storms. So, not everyone will see rain.

The rain should clear out by Friday evening, leaving dry conditions for Friday night football.

Tomorrow will still be on the warm side but cooler conditions are on the way.

The first weekend of Fall is looking fantastic. The St. George Festival in Fishers kicks off on Saturday and the weather will be dry, cooler and much more fall-like.

The cooler temperatures are sticking around for the rest of the week. Rain chances return early next week and 40's! return by early Thursday morning.