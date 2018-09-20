× Could this be the last of 90’s this year!?! Cooler air arrives this weekend!

Skies are mostly clear and temperatures remain warm out-the-door, well above the seasonal average of 54-degrees! Should be another quiet, bright start to our day and another hot afternoon on the way. By the way, Wednesday marked our 37th 90-degree day and we will add another one later today! With ample sunshine and breezy southwest winds, by 3pm, our temperatures should reach 90+ degrees, the record is 94 setback in 1940. There will be a very low chance of a storm late this afternoon but most should enjoy a dry evening…

A cold front arrives Friday afternoon, this should mark the end of our 90-degree heat for 2018, while storms drift through and much cooler air works in for the weekend! Severe storm threat is low with wind gusts up 40mph, small hail and some lightning in a few healthier storms.

The weekend looks great, dry and much cooler…this cool pattern will hold for most of next week with additional rain returning Monday afternoon.