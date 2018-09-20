× Former Greenwood City Council member being investigated for voyeurism is accused of sexual assault

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A former Greenwood City Council member who is already being investigated for voyeurism is now accused of sexual assault and rape.

A hearing is currently underway for a protective order filed against Brent Corey in connection with those allegations.

It`s the latest development in a long string of legal trouble that we first started telling you about a few weeks ago.

The request for an order of protection comes from a woman who worked at his insurance office.

Corey is accused of sexual assault and rape. The woman says in 2015 Corey sexually assaulted her at work.

According to court documents, the two had a relationship, and the alleged victim claims he physically, sexually and verbally abused her for years.

She said Corey grabbed her, leaving bruises, and he threw things at her.

In June of this year, she alleges Corey raped her.

Also in June, she says she found hidden camera videos on Corey’s computer showing women changing clothes at his lake house.

She quit her job and called police that day.

Corey resigned from the Greenwood City Council in August, claiming he no longer lived in Johnson County.

In the days that followed State Police searched Corey’s wife’s home in Greenwood and the insurance company he had since sold.

Indiana State Police are investigating the alleged voyeurism. Corey has not been arrested or charged in connection with that.