Man fatally shot near 10th and Oxford on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 10th and Oxford at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Michael Elder says the victim, a male in his early 20s, was transported in extremely critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital and he later died.

Police believe the incident started with an argument between the victim and another person. That person reportedly then pulled out a gun and shot. Elder called it an "argument gone bad."

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to begin processing and collecting evidence.

