× Marion man who molested 10-year-old, left her pregnant sentenced to over 100 years in prison

MARION, Ind. – A Marion man found guilty of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Grant County prosecutor says 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash was sentenced to total of 160 years in prison on Thursday and he will serve a minimum of 132 of those years.

Thrash was convicted on 10 counts of molestation during his jury trial in late August.

During the trial, the victim in the case testified that Thrash molested her at least 15 times, leaving her pregnant at age 10. Prosecutors say the girl gave birth to a boy in September 2017 at age 11.

The Chronicle-Tribune reports the girl’s mother faces neglect and other charges. She allegedly discovered her daughter’s pregnancy as the girl was trying on dresses for a school dance, and instructed her to say a classmate impregnated her.