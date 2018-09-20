Monroe County deputies train in rescuing animals from disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Hurricane Florence continues to leave its mark in the Carolinas with flooding, impacting not only people, but also animals. Now, one non-profit organization helping rescue animals there is also in Indiana helping train first responders in case of any disaster here.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring training from Code 3 Associates this week, a non-profit based out of Colorado.

"Instead of waiting for something to happen and be reactive, I would rather be in a position where if something does occur we're able to respond quickly and professionally and address the need," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said.

"Make sure these people understand these behaviors so that it keeps them safe, as well as the animals safer, to help to get them out of bad situations and even on a daily basis, how to deal with those cows, those horses that may get out on a major highway or roadway," Jim Boller, the director for disaster training services with CODE 3 Associates, said.

The group travels, when local agencies request their help, to disasters to rescue animals. Right now, it has teams on the ground in the Carolinas helping.

"I know the crews down there have done some rescues with some livestock, with some horses and other things, as well as companion animals, dogs and cats," Boller said.

In about a week, he'll head there, too.

"The response right now is gonna be a long term effect both from the disaster response side as well as from the recovery side," he said.

In Indiana, though, it's a proactive approach to everything from a disaster to loose horses or cows on the road.

"The more we can train our local responders, the safer and better mitigation it's going to mean for us in keeping a safer if disaster does hit our area," Boller said.

The sheriff's office also hosted training for Code 3 Associates on the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty and on reading K-9 behavior to minimize an officer being bitten or having to use deadly force.