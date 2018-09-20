INDIANAPOLIS -- September 20th us National Fried Rice Day.
Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts and Hospitality Consultants, joined us on FOX59 Morning News with two of his favorite recipes.
Asian-style Fried Rice
Ingredients
3⁄4 cup chopped onion
2 1⁄2 tablespoons oil
1 egg lightly beaten
3 drops soy sauce
3 drops sesame oil
8 ounces cooked lean boneless pork or 8 ounces chicken, chopped
1⁄2 cup chopped carrot
1⁄2 cup frozen peas, thawed
4 cups cold cooked rice
4 each green onions, chopped
2 cups bean sprouts
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
Directions
Heat 1 tbsp oil in wok; add chopped onions and stir-fry until onions turn a nice brown color, about 8-10 minutes; remove from wok.
Allow wok to cool slightly.
Mix egg with 3 drops of soy and 3 drops of sesame oil; set aside.
Add ½ tbsp oil to wok, swirling to coat surfaces; add egg mixture; working quickly, swirl egg until egg sets against wok; when egg puffs, flip egg and cook other side briefly; remove from wok, and chop into small pieces.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in wok; add selected meat to wok, along with carrots, peas, and cooked onion; stir-fry for 2 minutes.
Add rice, green onions, and bean sprouts, tossing to mix well; stir-fry for 3 minutes.
Add 2 tbsp of light soy sauce and chopped egg to rice mixture and fold in; stir-fry for 1 minute more; serve.
Set out additional soy sauce on the table, if desired.