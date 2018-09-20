Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- September 20th us National Fried Rice Day.

Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts and Hospitality Consultants, joined us on FOX59 Morning News with two of his favorite recipes.

Asian-style Fried Rice

Ingredients

3⁄ 4 cup chopped onion

2 1⁄ 2 tablespoons oil

1 egg lightly beaten

3 drops soy sauce

3 drops sesame oil

8 ounces cooked lean boneless pork or 8 ounces chicken, chopped

1⁄ 2 cup chopped carrot

1⁄ 2 cup frozen peas, thawed

4 cups cold cooked rice

4 each green onions, chopped

2 cups bean sprouts

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

Directions

Heat 1 tbsp oil in wok; add chopped onions and stir-fry until onions turn a nice brown color, about 8-10 minutes; remove from wok.

Allow wok to cool slightly.

Mix egg with 3 drops of soy and 3 drops of sesame oil; set aside.

Add ½ tbsp oil to wok, swirling to coat surfaces; add egg mixture; working quickly, swirl egg until egg sets against wok; when egg puffs, flip egg and cook other side briefly; remove from wok, and chop into small pieces.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in wok; add selected meat to wok, along with carrots, peas, and cooked onion; stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Add rice, green onions, and bean sprouts, tossing to mix well; stir-fry for 3 minutes.

Add 2 tbsp of light soy sauce and chopped egg to rice mixture and fold in; stir-fry for 1 minute more; serve.

Set out additional soy sauce on the table, if desired.