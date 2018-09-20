× Open Society, restaurant south of Broad Ripple, closing its doors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After serving customers south of Broad Ripple for more than two years, Open Society has decided to close.

The restaurant located at College and 49th announced that it would close its doors for good after its last dinner service Thursday night.

“After multiple attempts to make the right changes to keep us thriving, today we are making our last efforts as Open Society and will be ending our time under this concept,” restaurant owner Brian Baker wrote.

However, Baker says he hasn’t given up hope of opening back up in the future.

“Hope hasn’t been lost that we could reopen again in the future after some more work so we are closing today to protect that future.”

In honor of Open Society’s last night, there will be a limited menu from the kitchen with a full bar open Thursday. Also, anyone who would like to take home a bottle from the restaurant’s wine cellar can contact Baker.