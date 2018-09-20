Pumpkin can be used in savory dishes, too!

Pumpkin is not just for pies and lattes. It is a winter squash, and it should be treated as such. If you’re not using it for savory dishes, you’re missing out, friends.

The smooth texture is great for sauces and soups, not to mention, it’s packed full of nutrients like potassium, Vitamin C, and fiber.

It pairs very well with sage, smoked paprika, ginger, and cayenne, among other spices.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Spicy Sausage Pumpkin Gnocchi

Ingredients

2 pounds gnocchi

16 ounces spicy sausage

2 cloves garlic

3 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup half-and-half (or heavy cream)

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add gnocchi, stirring gently so they don’t all stick together. Cook gnocchi for about 2 minutes, or until they start to rise to the surface. Drain gnocchi. Drizzle with a little olive oil to prevent them from sticking together and set aside. Brown sausage in skillet; drain fat and set aside. Drizzle olive oil in the bottom of saucepan and heat at medium heat. Sauté garlic and sage in saucepan for about 1 minute. Add cream cheese and heat until melted. Add pumpkin puree, half-and-half, parmesan cheese, smoked paprika and chili powder. Stir until thoroughly combined and simmer on low for several minutes. Gently fold gnocchi and sausage into sauce until combined. Serve warm and garnish with toasted walnuts and more parmesan cheese if desired.

Pumpkin Hummus

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

3 cloves garlic

1 tsp salt

1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Directions