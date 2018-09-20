× Speedway’s Devon Valentine earns Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

Speedway senior Devon Valentine’s touchdown against Monrovia in Week Four of high school football action earned him the Shelbourne Play of the Game honors. Valentine is a three-sport athlete for the Sparkplugs.

On a backwards pass, the ball was tipped, ball hitting the turf, Valentine capitalized on some confusion over whether or not the play was dead, and with no whistles blown, scoops up the ball and takes it to the endzone.