× Woman faces several charges, including murder after double fatal crash in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Sheridan woman faces several charges after two people and an unborn child were killed in a car accident in Hamilton County.

Bridgette Elmore, 31, faces two murder charges and an involuntary manslaughter charge after her car crashed into another vehicle in Westfield, court documents show.

The crash happened in the area of Mule Barn Road and SR 32 a little after 9 a.m. on Apr. 19.

Rhonda Scherer, 50, and Theodore Scherer Jr., 60, of Indianapolis were both killed in the crash.

Elmore’s unborn baby also died as a result of the crash. A toxicology report showed amphetamine was present in the baby’s blood.

When responding to the crash, officers with the Westfield Police Department located Adderall pills in Elmore’s purse.

According to court documents, while at the hospital, Elmore told a social worker she felt like she was responsible for the accident due to her marijuana use.

Elmore also faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing deaths, a charge of endangering a child who was in her car and a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.