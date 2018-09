× Woman struck by stray bullet while jogging on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was struck by a stray bullet while jogging on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say it happened in the 5800 block of Sunwood Dr. shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to officers, the victim was listed in serious but stable condition as she was transported to a local hospital.

This story will be update as more information becomes available.