× A fantastic, much cooler weekend ahead

Cloud cover kept storm development at bay here in Central Indiana.

That means, we’re in the clear for Friday night football. A spotty shower is possible this evening but most of us will remain completely dry.

A much cooler night ahead. Still above average but lows will be more than ten degrees cooler than they have been the past several mornings.

Not only is the air cooling but the humidity is in for a big drop too.

Make sure to dress appropriately if you’re going to be hitting the stands to watch college football Saturday. After a cool start, temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. However, the evening will cool down quickly, once again.

Fall temperatures stick with us all week longer. We’ll have lots of dry time this weekend but rain and storm chances will return by early next week.