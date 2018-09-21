× Investigation underway after father and kids found dead in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway in Boone County after a father and his kids were found dead.

A media staging area has been set up near State Road 32 and 900 East. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a crime scene at a home south of that location.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear, but a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said there was no danger to neighbors or the public.

This is a developing story.