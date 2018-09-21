BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- IU is hosting 24th-ranked Michigan State University this weekend, and the hype is building ahead of kickoff. Hoosier Athletic Director Fred Glass stopped by FOX59 to talk about everything fans need to know before heading to the game.
IU prepares to host Michigan State
