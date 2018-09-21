New features in Apple’s iOS 12

Apple's newest iPhones are now in stores, and their new operating system is available for download. From the way notifications are grouped together to easy ways to set time limits for certain apps, Rich Demuro checked out what's new with iOS 12.
