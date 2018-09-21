× Police continue to seek tips in fatal 2017 hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police continue to search for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from 2017.

The incident occurred On June 16, 2017 around 10 p.m. Darius Webb, 27, was walking north on Franklin Road and was struck while trying to cross East 38th Street.

The driver fled the scene. The car was found after several months, but the driver was never located.

Police are hoping someone with information about the incident will come forward.

Webb loved singing gospel music in church choirs. His mom spoke to FOX59 in 2017 and couldn’t believe she’d never get to hear her son’s voice again.

“I’m numb. I want somebody to wake me up from this bad dream,” said Webb’s mother, Zanetta Smith. “My son was walking across the street. He was just walking across the street and you couldn’t even stop to check on him?”

Tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.