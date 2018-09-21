× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 21

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: AVON’S SAMPSON JAMES

Avon's Sampson James scores a touchdown and takes out a cameraman in the Orioles' 33-0 win over Fishers.

NOMINEE #2: CHATARD'S DAYLEN TAYLOR

Chatard's Daylen Taylor breaks multiple tackles and drags defenders into the end zone for the game-clinching touchdown in the Trojans' 21-13 win over Guerin Catholic.