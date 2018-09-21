So long 90’s! Afternoon storms bring cooler shift in our weather pattern…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm and breezy start to begin our Friday and more importantly dry! The morning rush hour should be great and the sunrise pleasant. Clouds will eventually be on the increase through the late morning, while storms begin to gather across Illinois. We are timing between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, as the greatest chance for rain and storms to arrive across the central part of the state. Given the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, like I mentioned yesterday, the severe storm threat remains low with primarily wind gusts up to 40 mph, small hail and some lightning in the mix! Better severe storm chances remain for the state of Ohio and possibly for southeastern Indiana. Most, if not all, rain will be well south and east of the state before kickoff tonight (7:00pm) for your high school games.

Sharply cooler, less humid air settles in overnight and will take us right through the weekend! No rain this weekend expected and a taste of autumn will be in the air, just in time for the official start to fall at 9:54pm tomorrow! The pattern returns to more seasonal levels through next week...bottom-line, cooler and crisper!!!