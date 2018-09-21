‘They took our money, yet someone knew’: Harrison College sold property weeks before telling students of closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More details and frustrations are emerging from Harrison College’s abrupt closure last weekend. The Marion County Assessor's Office confirms, the school sold their downtown property on East Washington Street weeks before telling students it was shutting down.

"Maybe they were trying to do the right thing by not panicking everybody, but it ended the same no matter what,” student Savannah Steedman said.

Milhaus bought the building and parking lot for $6,300,000 dollars. The company already owns the vast Artistry Apartment complex next to the Harrison building. They plan to turn the parking lot into a 183 unit mixed use apartment complex, but they're keeping the Harrison College building for now. The company said they filed the paperwork for the project on Thursday.

The transaction went down on August 29 which was 17 days before students were notified of the closing. Students say they were still taking classes and exams. Now, students are scrambling to find alternative education plans. Nursing students are finding it particularly hard.

"The classes we are taking are specific to nursing, they don’t transfer elsewhere,” student Hannah Yenne said.

In a statement, Harrison encouraged students to apply for National American University, but students say the State Board of Nursing blocked the move in a meeting Thursday morning.

“Most of us in the room knew that's what the outcome was going to be,” said Holly Dumas who was taking nursing classes at Harrison.

The Commission for Higher Education is reaching out to the Board of Nursing for details. They said 11 other school have come forward to help, only problem is students are broke, and can't afford to pay another college.

“We have been charged for a quarter that was supposed to start on Monday,” Yenne said.

"They took our money, yet someone knew," Dumas said.

“We are not in our 20s anymore," fellow nursing student Cheryl Jones said. "We don’t have years that we can just put off our lives again, and say we have to start all over again.”

The Commission for Higher Education expects to have some answers for nursing students Friday morning.