Your Town Friday: Kicking off fall in Bargersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bargersville, Ind. - The first day of fall is Saturday and Bargersville's Harvest Moon Fall Festival is one way to kick off the season, so we traveled there for this week's Your Town Friday!

Bargersville is twenty miles south of downtown Indianapolis in Johnson County. Named for Jefferson Barger, it's been around since 1880.

The town has seen a population boom the last few years, growing from around 4,000 to 7,000 people and climbing.

Many things have changed, but the town's goal is to make sure their charm stays the same.

Bargersville clearly has agricultural roots. Look around and you'll see progress and development, but not at the expense of it's close knit community life.

"It’s growing really fast!" said Angela Wock. "It’s nice to see the growth though."

You'll hear from Wock on what she did because she likes it so much, but first, meet Nathan Huelsebusch. Believe it nor, he hopped from Belgium to Bargersville.

"My wife and I were living in Brussels, Belgium," said Huelsebusch. "It was an interesting move. We picked where we were going to live on a map based on our commute times to Columbus and downtown Indianapolis!"

They moved eight miles outside Bargersville.

"And I would drive right down County Road 144 and look at the downtown and just felt like, I really wish there was something here for us to go to, to spend time in this little community."

He thought that nearly every time he drove to his job as Tax Director for Cummins.

"I was doing home brewing and fortunately my brother-in-law was learning to brew professionally."

He admits his next move was a huge risk. He says they even got laughed at when pitching their brewery.

"We actually had some funny conversations with bankers in the beginning. They didn’t quite see the growth potential of our location here in Bargersville, but it’s been absolutely fantastic."

Taxman Brewing Co. has been based in Bargersville for four years now and that little town the bankers were worried about couldn't have stepped up any more.

"Things have been great! We’re the fifth largest brewery in the state now. One of the things we learned in Belgium that we really took home with us was that to be a brewery, you really need to be engaged with your community. You need to be involved in your community and food was a big element of that."

And case in point, as usual, Taxman will be at the town's annual Harvest Moon Fall Festival this weekend. And that's where Wock comes into play.

"I actually grew up in the area," said Wock. "I was a Center Grove graduate."

The professional wedding planer was at the Festival last year with her husband, just for fun. Did she know what was coming?

"No! I was actually still doing wedding planning!"

But she wanted a new challenge and soon she was Festival Coordinator. She's worked all year to put together the parade, craft fair and concerts. She's nervous and certainly busy, but feels ready and supported.

"I like the small town feel. I like that I can get to know people and they know who I am!"

The Harvest Moon Fall Festival is Saturday, September 22. It starts at noon with a parade and the party ends at 10 p.m.