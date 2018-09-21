Zionsville Community Schools grieving loss of two students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Students and staff of Zionsville Community Schools rallied together Friday night after hearing two of their own had passed away. Authorities in Boone County are investigating a double murder-suicide involving a father and his two children, Shelby and Harrison Hunn. Shelby was in middle school and Harrison was a sophomore.

According to Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, deputies were called to a home near State Road 32 and 900 East after the children's mother couldn't contact her children or their father. The children didn't show up for school Friday and Nielsen says they were on a regularly scheduled visit with their dad at the time. The mother drove to the home and called 911 when she couldn't get ahold of them.

Deputies arrived and forced their way into the home. They found Michael Hunn, 50, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His son, 15-year-old Harrison Hunn, and daughter, 13-year-old Shelby Hunn, had also been fatally shot in their bedroom.

Parents of students at Zionsville Community High School were anxious to pick up their kids during afternoon pickup on Friday to see how they were doing.

This news was difficult for many families to hear because just last year a freshman took his life.

"My son Steve just lost his middle boy a year ago and so he was a little bit distraught just sharing the news something tragic like this had happened in the school," said Steve Connor Sr.

Parents and students came together during Friday's football game against Hamilton Southeastern. Some say a few of the sophomores on the team decided not to play that night.

"What was going on? What could have helped him feel like that was what needed to happen?" said Nichole Medvescek, mom of a sophomore on the football team.

Parents were struggling to have these tough conversations with their kids but they're holding their loved ones tight as they keep this family in their thoughts.

"This community always takes care of their own and whatever this family needs we will be there to support them," said Jamie Stewart, a parent.

The superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools released this statement: