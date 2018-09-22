× A great finish to the weekend; tracking storm chances next week

Cooler air has settled in across the region and Indianapolis only made it up to 64° this afternoon.

Plan on a cool night as temperatures drop to the lower 50’s and upper 40’s by early tomorrow morning.

Lots of sunshine around tomorrow for most of us. However, areas south of I-70 will see more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer with the sunshine. Temperatures ranging from the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, depending on how much cloud coverage vs sun each area is getting.

Colts play the Eagles tomorrow afternoon in Philadelphia. It will be a damp game for our players and temperatures will only be in the mid 60’s.

Back home, rain chances return for us by the start of the work week. If you need to get to the lawn, tomorrow will be a great day. Otherwise, you might have to wait until late next week.

The cool temperatures are sticking around. We’re looking at below average temperatures during the majority of this week.