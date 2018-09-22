× Circle City Classic chooses Grand Marshall battling youth violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown Indy comes alive with the sights and sounds of the Circle City Classic Parade. For more than three decades the Indiana Black Expo celebration has helped countless teens pursue their college dreams. This year’s Grand Marshall is already pursuing his in the face of adversity.

In May of last year, Brandon Warren lost one of his best friends, Dijon Anderson. The Warren Central football star was gunned down, along with another Warrior, Angel Meija-Alfaro.

“Its hard to cope with losing a peers, but it’s a blessing like this that help keep my message going,” Warren said.

In response to the loss, he started “We LIVE,” a youth movement with the mission of reducing youth violence in America.

“You know, I feel like we make leaps and progress all the time, but every major shooting that pops up on our phone is a major step back,” Warren said.

Now, he is taking a step forward. His multiple Peace Walks over the last year saw hundreds of people march, including Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“I feel like its going to take a lot more effort from the city to join together on this effort to make the progression we are looking for,” Warren said.

The annual parade and football game help to support youth initiatives, and college hopefuls. The celebration helps IBE to generate millions of dollars in scholarships for prospective college students. Circle City Classic Scholarships are open to all Indiana residents from any ethnic background. On average, the organization gives out more than $4 million to future students.