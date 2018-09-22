× Morning fire claims one life on Indy’s northeast side, police confirm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A fire at a residence in the 5400 block of North Park Drive has claimed the life of a 65-year-old man, police confirm.

Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene at 9:42 a.m. Upon arrival, police were unable to access the front door but found the back door to the residence unlocked. The deceased male was found laying inside the door, according to police officials.

The fire department said the fire was extinguished within six minutes and estimated the cost of damage to the home at around $20,000.

Police said a family member of the deceased had discovered the home on fire when they had arrived to visit.

Exact cause of death and the origin of the fire is still under investigation.