INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Fall has arrived and Flat12 Bierwerks, one of Indianapolis's top breweries, is ushering in the season with not one, but two events.

Joining the Fox Morning Crew, Valerie Green of Flat12 and Janet Baker from Heroes Foundation talk about the foundation's 6th annual Pay It Forward Friday Party on Sept. 28 and Oktoberfest on Oct. 29.

Entertainment, charity, singalongs, German-style beers and more at Flat12 Bierwerks this fall.