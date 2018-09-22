Low chance for rain today; feeling more like fall this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are mostly cloudy across central Indiana this Saturday morning. Light rain moved into southern Indiana this morning, which could bring a few showers for areas south of Indianapolis during the first half of the day.

Cloud cover is going to hang around for several hours today, which will keep temperatures cool through the afternoon. Northerly winds will also prevent temperatures from rising too much today. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. Indianapolis will reach 69 degrees, which is six degrees below normal for late September.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight with higher pressure building into the Midwest. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s!

Quiet weather is expected on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky for Indianapolis. Temperatures are going to be slightly warmer by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Another system is going to arrive on Monday and it will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area. The warmest day of the week is on Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees. Another cold front will sweep over the state on Tuesday, which will make highs drop back into the lower 70s at the end of the work week.