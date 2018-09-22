× Police arrest Anderson man for allegedly pointing handgun at Staples delivery driver

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police arrested a 62-year-old man on Friday after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a delivery driver, police say.

Winston Mangrum of Anderson was arrested for Intimidation, a level 5 felony, and Pointing a Firearm, a level 6 felony, after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a Staples delivery driver at a post office in Anderson Friday afternoon.

According to police, Mangrum is a contract employee of the Raible Avenue post office and was working at the time of the alleged incident.

Police believe Mangrum became upset with the delivery driver for parking his vehicle in a space Mangrum thought should have been reserved for him.

The delivery driver was able to escape Mangrum by entering the post office, where he told others of the incident, police say.

Officers arrived to find Mangrum sitting near a loading dock of the post office property.

During the investigation, police located and searched a vehicle belonging to Mangrum for weapons, where they found three loaded magazines of ammunition.

A second vehicle registered to Mangrum was also located nearby, which contained a number of loaded firearms, police say.

Mangrum was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on state charges.

It’s not known yet whether Mangrum will face federal charges as a result of the incident.