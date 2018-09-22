Sons of Korean War medic speak

Posted 3:57 PM, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, September 22, 2018

Hawaii — Charles McDaniel Jr., son of Army medic Master Sergeant Charles H. McDaniel, spoke at a POW/MIA ceremony in Hawaii yesterday. The elder McDaniel died during the Korean War, and his remains were finally identified Thursday. Charles Jr. and his brother, Larry, sat down for an interview in Hawaii with Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire Farin.