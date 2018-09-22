× Vigil held in Zionsville for teens killed in double murder-suicide

ZIONSVILLE, In. – Hundreds gathered at Lions Park in Zionsville to remember the lives of Harrison and Shelby Hunn. The siblings were found dead in their home on Friday. Investigators say their father Michael Hunn, 50, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot would. His son, 15-year-old Harrison, and daughter, 13-year-old Shelby, had also been fatally shot in their bedrooms.

On Saturday night, classmates, close friends and strangers came together to grieve and pray. The sound of raw emotion from young kids consumed the entire park.

Small groups put arms around each other for a moment of silence. Everyone held a blue balloon because that was their favorite color, according to friends.

“She is in shock of losing a member of her grade, her group,” said Chenoa Clark, a parent.

Clark’s daughter went to school with Shelby. She came to the vigil for her but also the teens’ mom.

“Just so she can have people around her that lift her up, keep her going, find her peace,” she said.

Harrison’s teammates on the rubgy team shared fond memories of their friend. The sophomore was also a star athlete in tennis.

“He’s one of those guys you know you can trust even if you don’t know him very well,” said Colson Hubbard, a sophomore.

Another teammate, Kaylan Laswell, said Harrison helped him get to the bus and get food after he sprained an ankle. Tyler Gutwein, a junior, said Harrison was always there for others and one of the kindest guys he has ever met. Gabe Gehan, a senior on the team, said it was difficult to understand why this happened.

Some of Harrison’s teammates on the rugby team also play football. They had a game at Hamilton Southeastern on Friday night, which was the day they found out about their friend’s death. Several decided not to play. Others wore his initials and rugby number on their wristband.

Shelby was talented on the field too. Her soccer coach for four years said she was gifted and famous for her jokes.

“She was a kid full of life, you know. Very talented, very happy. Full of energy,” said Ricky Moreno.

Moreno said he got to know the family well so this news was really shocking to hear. He said her family is in his prayers.

The large crowd of supporters at Saturday night’s vigil sent up balloons with a prayer. Some took the time afterwards to write a good memory on a card.

“Everywhere you turn, there is going to be someone to give you a hug and people you don’t know that pray for you,” said Clark.

Some parents were thankful their kids have the weekend to grieve outside of school. Counselors will be available to help students and staff again on Monday.